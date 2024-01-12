HIGH WIND WARNINGS & WIND ADVISORIES IN EFFECT:

High Wind Warnings in effect for winds up to 60mph for: Crawford, Marion, Morrow counties

The rest of our area is under a Wind Advisory through various times on Saturday for winds up to 50mph.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain showers early, snow showers late, windy, low 26

Saturday: Blowing flurries, high 30

Sunday: Partly sunny, flurries, breezy, cold, high 15

Monday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, high 19

Tuesday: Snow showers, breezy, cold, high 17

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

Today has been a wet and windy day with temps slowly climbing to the middle 40s this evening as the southeast winds are tapping into warmer air. Overnight, we will see winds shifting around to the west, and will usher in colder air, light snow showers, and plenty of winds, with temps falling to the mid 20s.

Saturday, expect cloudy skies, blowing light snow showers, especially in the morning, and windy weather. Winds will blow in the 20-30mph range with gusts into the 40-50mph range through the morning, and slowly let up a bit late in the day. Highs will only top during the daytime hours to near 30.

We will have scattered snow showers blowing in again Saturday night into early Sunday. Lows will dip to the lower teens with chills dropping just below zero. Sunday expect partly sunny skies, with scattered periods of snow flurries, and highs only in the middle teens with wind chills into the low single digits.

Monday another mostly cloudy day is expected, with breezy conditions and a few flurries, highs in the upper teens. Monday night another round of snow showers will approach into at least the first half of the day on Tuesday. Temps on Tuesday will struggle into the upper teens with breezy conditions. Skies will clear Tuesday night, and this will set us up for the coldest night of the season with single digit lows, and wind chill lows possibly into the negative teens.

Wednesday will recover to near 20 with some sunshine in the afternoon. Thursday will be slightly less cold, with highs in the upper 20s, with snow showers late with our next quick moving front. Behind the front, temps will fall back into the lower 20s by next Friday.

-Dave