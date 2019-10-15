Wind, rain showers, chilly temps on tap for Wednesday

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy early, rain showers & wind late, low 49

Wednesday: Sct’d showers possible, breezy, chilly, high 52

Thursday: Partly sunny, high 56

Friday: Mostly sunny, nice, high 63

Saturday: Mostly sunny, real nice, high 71

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Night,

It has been a beautiful day today with temps well above normal in the middle 70s. It will be warm this evening until after midnight when the front moves into the western part of the state.

Expect clouds to increase the rest of the evening with temps falling to the lower 60s by midnight. We will see rain showers picking up after midnight with lows only falling into the middle to upper 40s.

Wednesday though will see temps continuing to trickle down as the colder air moves in by mid morning to late morning. We will see temps fall into the middle 40s to upper 40s by mid morning, then climb to the lower 50s with patchy showers and breezy the rest of the day.

Thursday will start to see some slow clearing, with highs only in the middle 50s. Thursday night we will see temps back in the mid to upper 30s with clearing skies and a great Friday on tap.

Friday afternoon will see mostly sunny skies and highs into the lower to middle 60s. We will see even warmer temps on Saturday with highs in the lower 70s with sunshine.

Clouds will increase on Sunday, but it will be a warm day with highs in the middle 70s. Sunday night rain showers will be isolated with better chances on Monday ahead of our next cold front.

Highs on Monday will climb to the middle 70s. Monday night the cold front blasts through bringing rain showers to early Tuesday and temps back slightly below normal near 60.

-Dave