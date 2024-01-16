WIND CHILL ADVISORY in effect for our entire area overnight:

There are various start times for the wind chill advisory tonight based on location, but chills approaching -10 or lower should not occur until well after midnight.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, still breezy, low 6

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, chilly, high 23

Thursday: Snow later, high 29

Friday: Snow showers expected, high 23

Saturday: Cold, breezy, partly sunny, high 17

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been a very chilly day (again) today with temps only climbing to the middle teens this afternoon. With clearing skies, and a wind remaining at 8-12mph overnight, temps will fall back into the low to mid single digits, with chills dipping to -10 or lower.

Wednesday will start off very cold, but should get “warmer” quick, as temps will be the warmest of the work week (so far) by lunch on Wednesday due to sunshine and a brisk southwest breeze. Clouds will start to increase late on Wednesday and this will keep temps much more seasonal Wednesday night near 20.

Thursday expect mainly cloudy skies, and temps to push into the upper 20s making it the warmest day of the week. Expect snow showers to return in the afternoon and continuing through the evening. At this point this is very likely to be our heaviest snowfall of the season (which isn’t a hard title to take right now), but we could pick up an inch during the daylight hours, with a couple more inches overnight into Friday morning.

Another inch of snow is possible during the day on Friday, as temps will struggle to warm any as the front pushes east. Temps will fall Friday night into the upper single digits. Fresh snowpack should make for a cold start Saturday and a brisk afternoon in the mid to upper teens, with winds remaining in the teens as well. This will make for wind chills climbing just above zero during the day.

Saturday night, the winds will settle down a bit and skies will clear. With our best snowpack of the season, expect the coldest temps of the season in the lower to mid single digits to start Sunday morning. Sunday will be mostly sunny, and the start of a nice turnaround in our temps. Expect highs still cool in the middle 20s on Sunday.

Monday clouds will increase, with highs closer to normal, and above freezing for the first time since early Saturday morning (Saturday Jan 13th), in the middle to upper 30s. Tuesday our next weather maker will lift in from the southwest, with much warmer air, and temps climbing into the lower 40s as rain returns to the area.

-Dave