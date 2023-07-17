QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Haze, sct’d storms, high 83

Tonight: Few showers, low 84

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, some haze, high 84

Wednesday: Few pop-ups, high 82

Thursday: Some storms, high 86

Friday: Spotty showers, high 83

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

We start the morning off with an isolated storm or two across parts of the region. As these storms move out this morning, expect drier conditions for several hours, before scattered showers and storms develop this afternoon and evening along a cold front. The best chances for this scattered storm activity look to be along and SE of I-71, with more widely scattered activity to the NW. Highs in the lower 80s and feeling a bit sticky.

We’re also dealing with poor air quality across the region, as smoke from wildfires in Canada streams back through the Midwest. This time the smoke is coming from Western Canada wildfires along a WNW flow. I expect some gradual improvements as we head throughout the day, as the southerly component to our wind kicks in. Just some leftover haze on Tuesday.

For Tuesday, expect highs in the middle 80s, and drier conditions. Only a very isolated shower chance Tuesday.

Going into Wednesday, expect a few scattered showers and storms, increasing in coverage into the afternoon and evening. Highs in the lower 80s and feeling a bit sticky.

A cold front moves into the region Thursday, which will bring scattered showers and storms once again, especially later in the day. Highs in the middle 80s and feeling fairly muggy.

Some leftover moisture initiates a few spotty showers Friday, with highs in the lower 80s. Plenty of dry time mixed in this week, but it is July in Central Ohio, so keeping an eye on radar will be wise with scattered showers in the forecast.

-McKenna