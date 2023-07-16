QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: AM fog, PM haze, high 87

Tonight: Increasing clouds, few showers, low 66

Monday: Rain & storms, high 83

Tuesday: Mainly sunny, iso. pop-up, high 82

Wednesday: Few storms, high 82

Thursday: Few pop-ups, high 87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Sunday!

We start the morning off with fog across the region, with saturated soil, light winds, and partly clear skies across the region. Expect fog to linger through mid morning before dissipating. Our other talker will be the haze, as wildfire smoke from Canada makes a brief reappearance. Our winds are out of the WNW, which will send that smoke from wildfires in Alberta through the Midwest. AQI is expected to linger in the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” category this afternoon. Expect hazy sunshine with highs in the upper 80s.

For Monday, our winds start to shift more southwesterly, which should help to clear some of the smoke. Expect a few spotty showers Monday morning, with more scattered rain and storms on the way for the afternoon. Highs top out in the lower 80s.

Going into Tuesday, we’re looking at drier conditions, with only an isolated shower chance, and mainly sunny conditions. Highs stick in the lower 80s.

We’ve got a very typical July pattern settling in for the middle and end of the workweek. Expect highs to stick in the lower 80s Wednesday, with a few scattered storms around the region.

-McKenna