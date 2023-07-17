QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Haze, PM storms, high 83

Tonight: Few showers, low 64

Tuesday: Isolated showers, high 84

Wednesday: Few pop-ups, high 85

Thursday: Chance thunderstorms, high 86

Friday: Few showers, high 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday afternoon!

Wildfire haze has returned back to Central Ohio. Air quality has suffered as a result, listed as “Slightly Unhealthy” for most of the area. On top of that, a cold front will bring in better chances for storms and showers later in the day.

Models continue to show that Monday will have the thickest haze all week. At most, a lot of us will see light to moderate amounts of smoke through the rest of Monday. There is still some light coverage through Tuesday, but barely any is left as we go through the middle of the week.

A cold front brings storms and showers later in the day on Monday. A heavier cluster will move in shortly after sundown and slide from the west to the east through areas south of I-70. Rain will taper Monday night into Tuesday, with just one or two left over for the rest of the day.

However, rain does not stay away for long. Chances start to pick back up by the middle of the week. Right before the weekend, a larger system with another cold front will move through, bringing more rain for Thursday. Rain chances really dial back by Friday with mostly sunny skies returning just in time for the weekend.

-Joe