QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Hazy, stray showers, high 74

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 60

Wednesday: Clearing skies, high 81

Thursday: Partly cloudy, stray shower, high 84

Friday: Scattered showers, high 86

Saturday: Rain & rumbles, high 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

We have certainly had prettier days in Central Ohio. A low pressure center to our northeast is swirling in wildfire smoke from up north, making our skies hazy. Nearly overcast skies will be steady through Tuesday, eventually bringing in stray showers.

Poor air quality will be consistent across portions of the region as northwesterly flow sends wildfire smoke back through Central Ohio. Air quality will likely linger at least in the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” for parts of the day. Keep an eye on the current air quality in your region by checking AirNow.

Stray showers and a very slim chance for storms will move in by Tuesday afternoon and evening. Most of them will swing in for areas north of I-70. While we might get some relief from the haze with the wet weather, wildfire smoke looks to stay steady at least into Wednesday.

High pressure takes control for the middle of the week. That gives us a brief period of sunshine and dry weather for Wednesday and most of Thursday. In that time, temperatures start to return to “normal” numbers, climbing back to the 80s by the end of the week.

Storms and showers return for the end of the week and the weekend. A cold front brings storms and showers for Saturday that will taper through the weekend. Sunshine tries to return in time for Red, White, and Boom!

-Joe