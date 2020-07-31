Wetter weekend ahead, some storms possible too

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds increase, low 67

Saturday: Showers & storms, mostly cloudy, high 81

Sunday: Sct’d rain & storms, high 81

Monday: Mixed clouds, storms late, high 83

Tuesday: Chance of storms, high 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Night,

We have had a beautiful day today with sunshine and clouds mixed together. Temps were able to climb to the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. Clouds will continue to increase overnight tonight with temps staying in the middle to upper 60s.

Rain showers will increase in our area from the southwest as the low moves up into our area. These showers will start in waves during the mid to late morning on Saturday, and by the afternoon we could see some stronger storms starting to form as the low lifts north.

The main threats with these thunderstorms will be strong gusty winds, but it is possible to see hail as well, especially in the southeast part of the state. Also, there is a very low chance of a spin up tornado during the peak heating of the day on Saturday mainly in the southeast part of the state again. Highs on Saturday will top in the lower 80s.

Sunday the low will slowly shift off to the east as we will still have rain showers in the forecast on Sunday with some storms possible as well. This will keep temps down again in the lower 80s.

On Monday sunshine and clouds mixed to start the day, but we will see better chances of storms late in the day on Monday with highs in the lower 80s. Rain chances will continue into Monday night, and we will see another storm chance late on Tuesday with a front. This will bring cooler and drier air for the 2nd half of next work week.

Lows will drop into the upper 50s to low 60s by Wednesday with clearing skies and highs in the lower 80s. More sunshine means warmer temps on Thursday and Friday, with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

-Dave