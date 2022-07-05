QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, chance showers & few rumbles later, low 73

Wednesday: Chance storms early, chance storms later, warm and muggy, high 88

Thursday: Showers & few storms likely, high 86

Friday: Scattered showers, few rumbles, high 84

Saturday: Isolated early showers, then clearing, high 83

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

Periods of heavy rain through the morning with storms kept our temps down during the day, with some recovery late in the afternoon. The severe weather threat has mainly pushed southwest for this early evening, but we are watching as storms could pop to our northwest tonight.

We will be watching as some of these storms would have the potential of moving back into our area overnight, after we rebuild some instability late in the day today. Tonight temps will fall only into the lower to middle 70s. We do have a complex of storms in Iowa way to our northwest, which will also move toward the state on Wednesday.

I think we will have to watch for another round of morning showers and storms, and a secondary push of storms again later in the day on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s. Expect showers and storms likely again on Thursday with a weak frontal boundary helping to focus better chances in our area.

The problem is this boundary will be nearby from Thursday through early Saturday, giving us on and off shower chances and a few storms too. Most of the severe threat will be in the way of gusty winds, and lightning, but heavy rain will be possible too with training nature of the storms.

Highs on Thursday will drop into the middle 80s, or about normal for this time of the year, and then numbers will continue to drop into the lower to middle 80s on Friday, and with clearing skies during the day, Saturday should be a very comfortable day with highs in the lower 80s.

Sunday expect a cooler start, but the dry day with sunshine should allow temps to push back to the middle 80s. As we head into Monday numbers will recover into the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies, and will be back near 90 on Tuesday with a few isolated pop-ups possible.

-Dave