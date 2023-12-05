QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Wintry mix, high 39

Tonight: Flurries, low 32

Wednesday: Flurries, cold, high 39

Thursday: More sunshine, high 49

Friday: Increasing clouds, high 54

Saturday: Rain showers, high 55

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

Expect a wet wintry mix in Ohio arriving this morning. Greater snow chances will be north of I-70 where temperatures will be colder. Accumulations will be light at best, and mainly on grassy surfaces. Then we’ll see a transition to scattered rain into the afternoon. Expect highs in the upper 30s to near 40.

That shower activity tapers this evening, then we’re left with just flurries overnight and into parts of Wednesday. Expect mainly cloudy skies Wednesday, with more breaks into the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s, but the wind chill will keep “feels-like” temps near freezing most of the afternoon.

Our flow shifts Thursday, which will give us a very nice end to the workweek. Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Thursday, with highs warming into the upper 40s to near 50. We will be fairly breezy.

We continue to warm into Friday, with highs in the middle 50s. It will still be a bit breezy. We’ll see a good bit of sunshine Friday, before clouds increase later.

We’ve got a system that arrives this weekend, and that will bring us fairly widespread rain, especially picking up later Saturday, and continuing overnight and throughout Sunday.

-McKenna