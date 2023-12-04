QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds increase, low 32

Tuesday: Wet snow early, cold rain follows, high 39

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high 39

Thursday: Clearing skies, high 48

Friday: Clouds increase, high 54

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It will be a quiet evening as clouds will be mixed, and we will have a light breeze, and falling temps to the mid 30s by midnight. Overnight we will have clouds increasing as lows fall to around freezing with moisture approaching by daybreak from the west.

Moisture will arrive just after daybreak as will initially as wet snow showers, with the best chances along and north of I-70 and will potentially leave a bit of a light coating in grassy areas in the north, but roads will be warm enough to stay wet. By mid-morning we will have wet snow changing over to cold rain showers as temps climb to the upper 30s to near 40.

Wednesday will be another chilly day with temps, highs will be in the upper 30s to near 40 with mostly cloudy skies. We will start to see clearing for Thursday with highs in the upper 40s. Clouds will increase on Friday with temps in the middle 50s. This will be a warm up ahead of a big weather system this upcoming weekend.

Friday late overnight into Saturday we will begin to see winds picking up with a warm southerly flow, ahead of a strong cold front. Rain showers will increase, and we could be in for a very wet period this weekend, with highs in the middle 50s on Saturday, and rain showers scattered on Sunday with falling temps and highs in the middle 40s.

Behind this system we will have a few spokes of energy pivoting in with clouds and breezy conditions for next Monday and highs only in the upper 30s.

-Dave