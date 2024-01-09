QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Widespread rain, windy, high 49

Tonight: Wintry mix, windy, low 34

Wednesday: AM wintry mix, windy

Thursday: Partly sunny, high 42

Friday: Rain, breezy, high 46

Saturday: Wintry mix, high 31

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

We start off with some slush across parts of the region, mainly in areas north of I-70. By about daybreak, we see a transition to mainly rain across the region, as temperatures begin to warm along a strong southerly breeze. Expect widespread rain to persist through the first half of today, with scattered rain lingering into the afternoon and evening.

In addition to the rain, it will also be fairly windy at times today. That wind especially picks up this evening and overnight into Wednesday afternoon. We do have a Wind Advisory taking effect at 7PM, where we could see gusts in excess of 45 MPH. It will be an evening to tie down loose outdoor items and keep an eye out for downed tree limbs.

The rain that we see will transition back to a wintry mix and some light snow showers into Wednesday morning, before tapering off just after daybreak. Temperatures will then fall throughout Wednesday, making for a cold day, with temperatures close to freezing.

Thursday is nicer, with partly sunny skies, and highs in the lower 40s. Changes then arrive for the end of the week.

For Friday, expect widespread rain once again, with highs in the middle 40s. The wind also picks back up, especially Friday evening into Saturday.

We’ll see a wintry mix and some light snow showers Saturday, with temps falling back close to freezing during the day.

We then get really cold into Sunday, with single digit wind chills on tap.

-McKenna