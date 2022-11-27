WIND ADVISORY SOUTHERN OHIO UNTIL 5 P.M.

A wind advisory is in effect for areas south of Columbus until 5 p.m., for gusts of 40-45 mph.

Low pressure over northwest Ohio will track north across the eastern Great Lakes this evening, accompanied by rounds of showers pivoting around the system. Strong winds gusting up to 40 mph occurred within the heavier bands of rain.

A cold front will bring another area of rain through central Ohio this evening, with a drop in temperature from the upper 50s earlier to the upper 40s. Some drizzle will linger overnight, as temperaturs dip to near 40 degrees into Monday morning.

Monday will be brisk and chilly, with temperatures hovering in the low to mid-40s, under cloudy skies. Some sprinkles could develop during the morning and midday in a moist northwest flow.

The weather will moderate on Tuesday, as high pressure brings partial sunshine and readings in the low 50s.

Another strong system will cross the Great Lakes Wednesday, accompanied by more rain and wind Tuesday night into Wednesday. Mild readings (upper 50s) will give way to much colder weather later on Wednesday, Sunshine will return for the end of the week to welcome December on a dry and chilly note.

Forecast

Sunday: Showers, windy. High 58, falling to upper 40s

Tonight: Cloudy, sprinkles, breezy and chilly. Low 40

Monday: Cloudy, cool. High 44

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 54 (38)

Wednesday: Showers, breezy, mild. High 57 (52)

Thursday: Clearing, cold. High 37 (24)

Friday: Partly sunny. High 47 (26)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. High 51 (41)