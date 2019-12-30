Columbus forecast: Wet, windy and cooler start to the week

QUICK WEATHER

Today: Rainy day, breezy. High 56, falling to 44 by noon

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and breezy, few flurries late, low

Monday: Few flurries possible, windy and mostly cloudy. High 50

Tuesday: Few showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. High 37

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 40

Thursday: Partly sunny, then rain showers late. High 45

Friday: Rain showers late. High 48



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Monday!

As a cold front continues to move east, we’ll see more showers and a breezy wind today ahead of a big drop in temperature.

This morning, our biggest travel concerns will be light rain showers and a breezy wind. Flood watches and high wind warning have been allowed to expire this morning. But if you come across a flooded roadway, it’s important to remember to turn around and take another route. There are some wind advisories in effect for the northern part of the area until this afternoon. This means that a breezy southwest wind will reach 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. This could impact driving, so plan for extra time especially in high profile vehicles.

High wind left more than 27,000 without power early Monday morning.

Even after this advisories expires, gusts at times will be around 35-40 mph, so take this into account when you are traveling. As far as temperatures go, we’re starting out well above our average high of 37 degrees, and will stay pretty stead in the 40s through the day.

Rain showers will taper off this afternoon and evening. Then, the cold air will start to move in.

We could see a few flurries tonight due to some rotating energy over the Great Lakes, otherwise, just expect a cold and cloudy night.

Winter returns on Tuesday. We’ll see morning flurries become light snow showers and eventually a cold rain by the afternoon. High temerpatures will only reach the upper 30s, which is over a 10 degree drop from today, but right in line with normal for this time of year.

By Wednesday, we’ll bring in the new year with some high pressure helping to dry us out. Temperatures will still be seasonal though, starting off int he mid 20s before warming up near 40 degrees.

Our next systems will move in from the southwest on Thursday. This system will bring in warmer and wetter conditions. Rain shower will start Thursday evening and continue through the day on Friday. High temperatures both days will be in the mid to upper 40s, which is about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Just in time for next weekend, we’ll dry out. Right now temperatures look chilly but seasonal with a high both days around 40 degrees.

Have a great day!

-Liz