QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Rain showers, high 60

Tonight: Showers continue, low 41

Sunday: Rain early with temps falling, high 41 (30)

Monday: Partly cloudy & chilly, high 38 (27)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 44 (29)

Wednesday: Sunshine continues, high 43 (27)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Rain showers are expected on and off this Saturday across central Ohio. This is all ahead of a cold front that will move its way through over the weekend. The heaviest of the rain showers will arrive by the late afternoon and evening hours, and a stray rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out. Highs today will be very mild around 60 degrees.

As the cold front passes, more seasonable temperatures will return to the area. Rain showers will continue tonight as temperatures drop to the low 40s. By the morning the majority of the rain will begin to taper off.

During Sunday temperatures will continue to stay in the low 40s before falling to the upper 30 by the evening. Light sprinkles are still possible throughout the day with some wintry mix late evening and overnight. Little accumulation if any is expected.

Sunshine returns by Monday with temperatures in the upper 30s. By the middle of the work week we will be back in the mid 40s for our daytime temperatures with even more sun. A warming trend starts by the upcoming weekend with a return to the 50s.

-Bryan