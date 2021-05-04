Wet week continues, temps remain below normal for early May

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain showers around, few early rumbles, low 50

Wednesday: Early AM showers, some PM clearing, high 60

Thursday: Mixed clouds, high 64

Friday: Chance of showers, high 61

Saturday: PM Rain showers, high 61

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been a very gray and at times wet day today. Temps still climbed back to normal in the lower 70s. For this evening, we will see more showers popping up across our area, and a few storms possible too. The threat for a strong to severe storm will exist before sunset, and then as the cold front works east that threat will diminish.

As this system works to the east and southeast, we will see rain showers get pulled through our area overnight tonight into early Wednesday morning. Temps will start near 50 in the morning, and will see the showers end early, and then we will see slowly clearing skies, with temps only topping into the lower 60s.

Thursday we will see mixed clouds in our area, with temps climbing into the middle 60s. Thursday night rain showers will return to our forecast. We will have more showers possible during the day on Friday. The problem is going to be that we have a upper level pattern that keeps up very close to rain shower and disturbed weather basically through the work week and into the weekend.

Saturday will have a bit of drier air early, but then rain showers returning later in the day on Saturday with highs in the lower 60s. Normally we should be in the lower 70s this time of the year. Saturday night, and sadly for Mother’s Day we will have wet weather with highs in the middle 60s.

The cool temps will continue into next week. We will see early showers ending on Monday with highs in the middle 60s. Temps will push to the upper 60s on Tuesday with a mix of clouds.

-Dave