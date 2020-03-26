Wet weather, warm temps with a couple of fronts into the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Scattered rain showers, few rumbles, low 51

Friday: Chance showers, high 61

Saturday: Showers & storms, high 71

Sunday: Early AM showers, then some clearing, windy, falling temps, daytime high 58

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 56

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Night,

It has been a mild day today with temps pushing up into the upper 60s this afternoon ahead of a weak cold front that is sliding down into our area tonight. We will see more scattered rain showers and a few storms possible mainly before midnight this evening.

After midnight showers will move south and southeast and will exit our area. The frontal boundary will not be that far away, so we will have some midday showers on Friday and then better chances of rain and storms possible overnight into Saturday as the front lifts north as a warm front. Highs on Friday will be in the lower 60s.

Saturday will see a chance of daytime showers and storms, but better chances of storms later on Saturday with the cold front sweeping through our area. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower 70s. The storms will push through Saturday night into Sunday morning with temps falling from the middle to upper 60s early on Sunday back to the upper 50s during the day.

Sunday will see some clearing during the afternoon, but it will become breezy to windy at times on Sunday behind the front. Things will clear out on Monday for a nicer, and cooler day with highs back near normal in the middle 50s.

Another weather maker will be off to our southwest and will nudge upward Tuesday and Wednesday with showers mainly in our south on Tuesday, and slightly better chances lifting northward for Wednesday with highs in the middle 50s.

We will see partly cloudy skies on Thursday with highs in the upper 50s.

-Dave