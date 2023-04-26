QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, frosty night, low 35

Thursday: Clouds increase, high 65

Friday: Showers likely, few rumbles, high 66

Saturday: Few pm showers, mostly cloudy, high 67

Sunday: Scattered rain showers, partly sunny, high 62

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been a warmer, but still cooler than normal day today with temps climbing back to the upper 50s to lower 60s. Skies have cleared through the day, and winds will become light to calm overnight tonight. This will set us up for potential frost again for Thursday morning, with better chances of a freeze in our eastern counties tomorrow morning.

Temps will quickly warm on Thursday with morning sunshine, and will get temps into the upper 50s at lunch, and into the middle 60s with clouds increasing in the afternoon. The system responsible for the rain will move up from the southwest, and our southwest counties will first see rain showers mainly after sunset Thursday. Better chances of areawide rain by midnight early Friday morning.

Temps will start near 50 on Friday with highs in the middle 60s with showers likely, and a few rumbles possible as the low moves through our area on Friday. It does appear this low will move northeast of our area overnight into Saturday and should set us up for a drier start Saturday. Temps will warm Saturday into the upper 60s with showers returning late in the day.

A second low will pivot around the first one that moved through, and this second low will slide down into our area from our northwest Saturday night into Sunday. This will give us scattered rain showers on Sunday with cooler temps in the lower 60s. This will will have energy pivot around it for Monday with more rain showers and much colder air with highs in the lower to middle 50s to open May.

Expect a few isolated showers early on Tuesday with some clearing later in the day, with cool temps again in the middle 50s. Skies will clear for Wednesday as temps moderate a bit into the lower 60s with more sunshine.

-Dave