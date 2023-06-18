QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds increase, low 63

Monday: Mostly cloudy, sct’d pm storms high 84

Tuesday: Chance of pop-ups, high 80

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, pop-ups south, high 85

Thursday: Few PM Storms, high 79

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Sunday Night,

After a beautiful weekend with near seasonal temps today, we will see clouds continue to increase tonight. Overnight expect mostly cloudy skies, but temps will not fall much, only to around normal in the lower 60s with increasing humidity. As the storm track gets closer to our area on Monday, a low will rotate to our south, kicking some pm thundershowers into our area with near normal temps again in the mid 80s.

The low will continue to bring chances of showers and a few storms into the evening and overnight with lows in the middle 60s. Expect that low to be a player in our forecast for much of the work week, as it will be stalled out to our south. This will bring additional shower and storm chances on Tuesday with highs near 80. The low looks to slide further away on Wednesday, bringing just isolated t-showers in the south.

Highs on Wednesday should be warmer in the middle 80s as the rain will remain in our south. The low will start to pivot back further north-northwest on Thursday and will bring up scattered rain and storms later in the day with highs in the upper 70s.

We will have possibly our best chances of rain and storms over the next 7 days on Friday as the low gets close to our area, and temps will stay in the lower 80s, with muggy weather. The low should start to pivot off to the northeast by the weekend, but that will keep rain in the forecast for Saturday and isolated showers and storms on Sunday.

It does look like as this system exits by the end of the weekend, we will be watching for our next cold front early next work week around day 8-9 time period.

-Dave