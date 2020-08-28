Wet weather early in the weekend, but a very nice finish expected

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain & storms early, heavy rain before midnight, low 70

Saturday: Showers & a few rumbles early, high 83

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 79

Monday: Partly sunny, high 79

Tuesday: Rain & storms expected, high 81

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

It has been an active day already area-wide with heavy rain, thunderstorms, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. We have had a very soupy setup through the day today, and now we are starting to see a warm front lifting north across the state with tropical moisture from Laura surging into our area.

This will continue to give us periods of on and off rainfall through the evening tonight with some periods of heavy rain on and off through the evening hours mainly before midnight. Some of these storms could still produce gusty winds at time, with gusts running between 40-60mph with some of the strongest storms.

As we head toward midnight tonight, we will see the rain starting to take a bit of a break, but we will still have cloudy skies and a lot of moisture will remain. As we head into the morning on Saturday we will be ahead of the cold front with the remnants of Laura pushing south east of our area quickly. This will lead to rain and some storms in the morning, leading to the early afternoon before the cold front slams through our area.

Behind the cold front we will have a nice northwesterly fetch which will lead to clearing skies, drier air, and cooler temps. Readings will fall into the middle to upper 50s Saturday night with clearing skies. Sunday should be an awesome day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.

Monday will start off nice, but cloud up quickly with showers possible by the end of the day. Highs on Monday will climb to the upper 70s again. Tuesday expect our next round of rain showers and storms in our area, with highs in the lower 80s.

We will have an unsettled pattern Wednesday and Thursday ahead of our next cold front set to blow through for early Friday of next week. Highs will remain in the lower 80s Wednesday and Thursday, with numbers falling to the upper 70s with clearing skies later on Friday.

-Dave