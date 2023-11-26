QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Scattered rain showers, high 46

Tonight: Wintry mix, low 31

Monday: Mostly cloudy, stray flurries, high 35 (22)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high 32 (23)

Wednesday: Partly sunny skies, high 44 (27)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy,

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Sunday will bring additional rain chances by the afternoon hours. Scattered rain showers will move in along with a cold front. Rain totals are expected to stay around one tenth of an inch for the whole day. Highs will be in the mid 40s.

As temperatures fall in the evening and overnight there will be the chance for a wintry mix to fall. By the morning lows will be in the low 30s and there will be the chance of a stray flurry or two during the morning commute.

After the cold front moves though there will be a very noticeable drop in our temperatures. Monday and Tuesday will have highs that only reach the mid 30s, with lows down into the low 20. We will begin a very slow warm up by the end of the work week that will barely bring us back up to normal highs to wrap up the month of November and start December. By Friday another system is expected to arrive that will bring more rain to central Ohio.

-Bryan