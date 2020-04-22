Wet Thursday coming, even more rain for the weekend too

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly cloudy skies, isolated shower, low 44

Thursday: Rainy day, high 57

Friday: Mostly cloudy, high 61

Saturday: Rainy again, few rumbles late, high 60

Sunday: Chance of showers, high 56

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

A few isolated sprinkles to the north this evening, with mainly cloudy skies and a south flow tonight, temps will be a lot slower to fall in our area. Expect temps to drop to near 50 by midnight and into the middle 40s overnight with better rain by daybreak.

Thursday will be a wet day with rain showers picking up in coverage during the day, with most of us rounding out at a half inch or more of rainfall, with some areas picking up more than an inch (mainly south).

Temps on Thursday will remain below normal in the upper 50s.

Thursday night another influx of moisture will bring another round of rain, but temps will remain near normal in the middle 40s. Rain will end early on Friday giving way to mostly cloudy skies and temps that will top off in the lower 60s.

Saturday rain will return to the area, as we will see another weather maker bringing rain up into our area with a chance of a few late day rumbles of thunder too, highs will top in the lower 60s. Sunday a chance of showers will continue with highs only in the middle 50s.

We will see more sunshine on Monday with highs back into the upper 50s to near 60. Rain will return late on Tuesday with highs in the middle 60s. We will see morning rain showers with the front pushing east on Wednesday with highs back slightly below normal in the lower 60s.

-Dave