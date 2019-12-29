Wet Sunday ahead of colder temps

QUICK WEATHER

Today: Rainy day, breezy. High 58

Tonight: Rainy and breezy. Low 48

Monday: Few flurries possible, windy and mostly cloudy. High 50

Tuesday: Few showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. High 37

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 40

Thursday: Partly sunny, then rain showers late. High 45





FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

As a warm front moves across the region, we’ll see wet weather with mild temperatures Sunday ahead of a drastic drop in temperature.

Today, we’ll see one round of rainfall after another move through. Temperatures will be mild and about 20 degrees above average, topping off in the upper 50s. We could see a few thunderstorms this afternoon, but are not expecting any of these to be severe.

As a cold front moves through tonight and tomorrow morning, rain showers will continue and a shirt in wind will end our streak of springlike temperatures.

Lows by first thing Monday morning will only fall to the upper 40s. Then, temperatures will stay steady on Monday only reaching a high near 50.

Winter returns on New Year’s Eve. We’ll see flurries for the first half of the day as temperatures only warm from near freezing to the mid to upper 30s.

New Year’s Day will be dry and partly sunny. We’ll be slightly warmer, but still seasonal with a high near 40.

Another warming trend moves in Thursday and Friday as highs climb to the mid and upper 40s.

This warm up will be paired with our next chance for showers. Rain returns Thursday afternoon and evening and will continue through the day Friday.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Liz