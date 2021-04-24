Wet start to weekend, much warmer next week

Low pressure will move across the Southern states, bringing showers that will linger until around midnight. The rain will be light near and north of I-70, with a steadier rain in the southern part of the state.

Some sunshine will return Sunday, after morning clouds break, with readings again near 60 in a northwesterly flow. Then a significant warmup commences Monday, with highs around 70, as winds turn southerly. Temperatures will soar into the low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday, with a gradual increase in cloudiness.

A cold front and low pressure over the Upper Midwest will generate showers and a few storms late Wednesday and Thursday. Additional moisture may linger behind the cold front Friday before some clearing weather arrives along with cooler temperatures.

Forecast