Wet start to the workweek

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers likely by afternoon. High 74

Tonight: Clouds and chance for showers. Low 65

Tuesday: Scattered showers and afternoon thunderstorms. High 83

Wednesday: Clouds a.m., clearing. High 80

Thursday: Sunny sky. High 82

Friday: Partly sunny, late shower in spots. High 83

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Monday!

Today, as high pressure slides off to the north and east, we will see more and more in the way of cloud cover. The fall like temperatures will continue as well as highs only climb up to a high in the mid 70s, which is nearly 10° below average.

As we enter the afternoon, will be watching for a better and better chance for a few rain showers as well. That rain chance will continue on tonight as temperatures fall back down to the mid 60s.

On Tuesday, will be watching for a cold front to move across the area. This will trigger not only a continued chance for rain showers, but thunderstorms and breezy wind as well. Temperatures will be much more seasonal and top off in the low to mid 80s.

Rain showers will wrap up Tuesday night in the day int early Wednesday with temperatures falling down to lows in the mid 60s.

For the Second half of the work week, high-pressure will move back in which will bring back sunshine for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. On these days, we’ll see temperatures start off near 60° and top off in the low to mid 80s.

Have a great day!

-Liz