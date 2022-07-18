QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Rain & storms, heavier south, high 81

Tonight: Clearing clouds, low 66

Tuesday: Sunny, humid, high 88

Wednesday: PM storms, high 91

Thursday: Mainly sunny, high 86

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 89

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

We start the week off with more rain showers and thunderstorms across the region, with the heavier rain in our counties to the southeast of I-71. We will pick up pop-up showers throughout the day here in the city as well, just adding to the 2+” that we saw over the weekend at the airport. Daytime highs will top out shy of normal, in the lower 80s here in the city, with temperatures a little cooler to the south where the heavier rain sticks.

Rain tapers off Monday evening from northwest to southeast, then we’ll see clouds clearing overnight and into Tuesday. We’ve got a drier day ahead on Tuesday, with daytime highs topping out in the upper 80s and mostly sunny skies. It will remain humid as we head into Tuesday.

Wednesday starts off dry, with highs topping out near 90, but we will be tracking the return of showers and storms as we head into the afternoon and evening hours.

We then end the workweek with mainly dry conditions and highs in the middle to upper 80s both Thursday and Friday, ahead of additional storms returning this weekend.

-McKenna