Wet start to the weekend

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today : Showers, cool and breezy. High 61

Tonight: Rain and windy. Low 55

Sunday: Chance morning showers early, some clearing. High 64

Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 66

Tuesday: Increasing clouds. High 65

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and cooler, chance for shower. High 60

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It’s a mild, cloudy start to the day, but make sure to grab the rain gear before you head out to tailgate for the Ohio State game!

We’re keeping an eye on tropical moisture moving in from the south. This will bring rain showers toward Columbus by 8 or 9:00 this morning. Closer we get to the Buckeyes noon kickoff, the more rain we will see. Rain showers could be heavy at times through the afternoon as highs climb toward 60 degrees. We will also see the wind pick up through the day. An east to southeast wind will pick up to 10-20 mph.

The wet and windy weather will continue tonight ahead of a cold front. Lows will stay on the warm side and only fall to the mid 50s by Sunday morning.

Sunday, we could see a few leftover showers. Then we’ll see some slow gradual clearing through the afternoon. The breezy southwest wind will stick around as temperatures climb to the mid 60s.

Heading into the workweek, high pressure will build in and help clear out the clouds. Thanks to a mostly sunny sky, we’ll see temperatures on Monday climb from the mid 40s in the morning to a high in the mid 60s.

Tuesday, clouds will build back in. Rain returns on Wednesday and Thursday, so start thinking about a way to stay dry if you’ll be out trick-or-treating!

Enjoy your weekend!

-Liz