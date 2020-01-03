Wet start to the weekend, snow flurries possible too

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain on and off, mild night, low 39

Saturday: Sct’d rain showers, flurries late, daytime high 40

Sunday: Partly sunny skies, high 41

Monday: Few clouds, high 43

Tuesday: Rain showers with snow showers mixed later, high 40

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Night,

It has been a warm and wet day today with temps pushing up into the lower 50s this afternoon. We will see temps remaining above normal this evening with numbers falling into the middle 40s by midnight.

Rain showers will continue overnight tonight with lows falling into the upper 30s by daybreak. Showers will thin out on Saturday with highs near 40 and then falling late. Late in the afternoon we could see some snow showers, but they will melt on contact.

Sunday will start below freezing (first time since Christmas morning), but above normal in the upper 20s. The afternoon will be partly sunny with highs in the lower 40s.

Monday expect more sunshine and highs back into the lower to middle 40s. A clipper system will move in Tuesday with highs near 40, rain showers to start with snow showers later in the day.

Behind this system we will have our first below normal day in almost 3 weeks with highs only in the middle 30s, which is almost normal. Skies will clear for Thursday and this will push temps back above normal in the lower to middle 40s.

Friday expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain, but temps back near 50 again!

-Dave