QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: on and off rain showers, low 39

Saturday: Rain likely, mostly in the the morning, high 48 (falling later)

Tonight: Clearing, chilly, low 29

Sunday: Partly sunny early, clearing later, high 38

Monday: Mainly sunny, high 43

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 44

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, mild, high 45

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It’s a wet start to the weekend ahead of sunshine and chillier temperatures.

As a warm front continues to lift across the area, rain showers will keep filling in. The main area of low pressure isn’t far behind and will keep rain widespread through the morning. Temperatures today will top off around 50 degrees by noon, then fall through the afternoon as an associated cold front moves through.

Behind the front, we’ll see a northwest breeze pick up with gusts up to 25 mph. This will bring in cooler, drier air. Showers will wrap up this evening. We’ll stay under a cloudy sky tonight with a chilly northwest breeze helping to drop temperatures down near 30 degrees. We’ll also watch for a few lake enhances snow showers thanks to this cold breeze moving over unfrozen water.

Clouds will stick around Sunday, but start to clear by the evening and overnight as high pressure moves into Central Ohio. Temperatures will be on the chilly side on Sunday and only reach the upper 30s.

More sunshine and seasonally cool temperatures are on the way for the start of the upcoming workweek. Monday through Wednesday will start off in the mid 20s and warm up to the low to mid 40s.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz