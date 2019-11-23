Rain and snow moving in today

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Saturday: Cloudy morning ahead of afternoon showers, high 44

Tonight: Rain showers changing to snow, low 31

Sunday: Some clearing expected, high 44

Monday: Partly cloudy, high 52

Tuesday: , Partly sunny, showers late, high 55

Wednesday: Morning showers and breezy, then mostly cloudy, high 50

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It’ll be cool and dry for tailgaters, but just in time for the noon kickoff for the Ohio State game, we’ll see showers move in.

This morning, we’ll see more clouds build in as temperatures climb out of the 20s.

Through the morning we’ll stay dry, but are keeping an eye on an area of low pressure to the south. This will bring in the chance for rain showers around noon, which is just in time for the Ohio State game.

Temperatures through the afternoon will stay in the 40s, we’ll just see rain showers through the day.

However, through the evening as temperatures drop back into the 30s, we’ll see rain mix with snowflakes from northwest to southeast.

Most of the snow will only stick to grassy surfaces and cold elevated surfaces like cars. Snow totals by the morning will be close to half an inch in most areas.

On Sunday, we could see a few flurries early, ahead of clouds clearing through the day. Temperatures will be very similar to today and reach the mid 40s.

We’ll start the week with clouds and a warming trend. Temepratures will be in the 30s, but above freezing on both Monday and Tuesday, with highs above normal and reaching the 50s.

A cold font will move through on Tuesday increasing clouds, and leading to rain later in the day.

Rain showers and a breezy wind will continue Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Thanksgiving looks dry and seasonal with a low in the mid 30s, and high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 40s.

Enjoy your weekend! GO BUCKS!!!

-Liz