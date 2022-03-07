QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Rain, falling temps, high 60, falling to mid 40s by 3 p.m.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & chilly, low 31

Tuesday: Cloudy & cooler, high 43

Wednesday: Partly sunny, mild, high 51

Thursday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, high 55

Friday: Mostly cloudy, p.m. rain, high 60

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Monday!

Heavy rain is leading to flood concerns for the start of the week.

As we se head through the afternoon, a cold front will be sliding east, and taking the heaviest rain showers with it. Behind the front, a northwesterly shift in wind will usher in much cooler air and drop temperatures. After highs top off around 60 degrees, temperatures will quickly fall to the 40s by the evening drive.

Even though most of the showers will be cleared by this evening, there will be a few lingering showers that carry through early Tuesday morning. While there will be little to no accumulation, we will see a few flurries as temperatures drop to the low 30s. More notable tonight and early Tuesday morning will be the chilly shift in wind. Gusts will still be strong out of the northwest around 25 mph.

Tuesday, high pressure will start to move in. This will trap in low level moisture and keep us under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be on the cool side and only top off in the low to mid 40s, which is about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Wednesday, a system will build in to the south. Rain is expected to stay well to the south of Columbus, but we will still have plenty of clouds. Despite the clouds, a southerly shift in wind will help to boost temperatures to the 50s.

A warming trend will continue Thursday and Friday as temperatures top off around 60 ahead of a cold front. This next front will bring showers back to the area Friday. These showers will start as rain Friday afternoon, then mix with snow Friday night into Saturday.

Have a great day!

-Liz