QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Scat’d p.m. t-storms, clearing later, high 80

Tonight: Clearing sky, chance fog late, low 60

Tuesday: Mainly sunny, high 82

Wednesday: Sunshine early, storms late, high 88

Thursday: Clearing, cooler, high 70

Friday: Cool sunshine, high 68

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good afternoon & happy Monday!

It’s a wet start to the week ahead of a big warmup and a much more fall-like finish.

As a cold front moves through the area this afternoon and evening, we’ll see a few showers and thunderstorms redevelop. This will aid in keeping temperatures around 80 degrees, which is almost 5 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Overnight, drier air will start to move in and help clear out the clouds. But, wet ground and a light breeze will lead to some fog late tonight and into the early morning hours.

Tomorrow, fog will lift through the morning and be replaced with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will be just a few degrees warmer than today and reach the lower 80s.

Sunshine and a southerly shift in wind will kick in a big warmup Wednesday. Highs will reach the upper 80s ahead of rain and thunderstorms. These storms will wrap up early on Thursday and will be followed by drier, much cooler air.

Thursday through the weekend will have a fall-like chill. early morning lows will drop to around 50 degrees, and temperatures will be in the lower 70s.

Have a great day!

-Liz