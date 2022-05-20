QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms around, low 66

Today: Early morning showers/storms, turning sunny, hot, and breezy, high 90

Tonight: Mostly clear, warm, low 70

Saturday: Partly cloudy, muggy, hot, storms later, high 90

Sunday: Scattered showers and storms, high 76

Monday: Some clearing, much cooler, high 68

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, chance p.m. showers: highs 76

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Friday!

We’re starting off the morning with rain and storms ahead of near record breaking heat.

Another round or rain and thunderstorms are moving through the area and will stick around through the morning drive. The biggest concern with storms will be heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts.

Rain and storms will clear by around 8-9 a.m. and clouds will start to clear through the afternoon. Sunshine plus a southwesterly breeze will aid in temperatures continuing to climb up near 90, which is one degree shy of the daily record set in 1962.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a partly to mostly clear sky. Temperatures will stay on the warm side and only fall down near 70 degrees, which is only 5 degrees below normal highs for this time of year, and about 15 degrees below normal lows.

Saturday will start off warm and muggy. It will be a day when temperatures again approach record range near 90. This will be followed by afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

As a cold front approaches the area on Sunday, the chance for rain and storms will continue.

Behind the front, cooler, drier air will move in Sunday night into Monday. But, the break from showers will be short lived. An active weather pattern returns for the middle of next week which will bring back the chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Have a great day!

-Liz