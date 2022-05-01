QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Rain and storms tapering, breezy, high 74

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 52

Monday: Partly cloudy, rain late, high 70

Tuesday: Rain and storms, high 73

Wednesday: AM shower, clearing, high 66

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, rain late, high 67

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy first day of May!

We start the day off with showers and storms tracking through the region, but we’ll see those tapering off, from west to east, as the afternoon rolls around. Afterwards, we’ll have a dry evening here in Columbus. Clouds will begin to clear after storms roll out, and we’ll be warm, with highs in the mid 70s, but we will be a bit breezy.

High pressure is then in play as we head into the first of the workweek, which means Monday will be dry, and we’ll just see a few clouds out. Daytime highs Monday will just drop a few degrees, down into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Showers move back in late Monday night and into Tuesday. We’ll see showers and thunderstorms Tuesday, which is something we will be monitoring for any severe potential as the day gets closer. Currently, much of the region is under a marginal risk for severe weather, which is the lowest end risk on the threat scale. As is usually the case, our greatest threat will be the potential for damaging wind gusts.

By Wednesday morning, showers taper off early, then we set up to be dry with clearing clouds the rest of the day. We will be a bit cooler Wednesday, with daytime highs dropping back into the mid 60s.

Thursday starts off dry with mostly cloudy skies, and highs topping out in the mid to upper 60s, then showers pick back up Thursday night and into the end of the workweek.

-McKenna