Wet & snowy finish to the day, more light wintry mix for Thursday

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Snow tapering down to snow showers & flurries, low 31

Thursday: Flurries & drizzle, some may make a light freeze early, high 36

Friday: Partly sunny, high 38

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers late, high 43

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, high 42

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Night:

We will continue to see wet snow showers through the rest of the evening hours tonight. This will make for more challenging travel conditions on the roads, especially as temps fall back to freezing or below and the sun goes down. This will allow the possibility of some freezing on less travel/untreated roads.

The bulk of this system will pull to the east overnight tonight with snow showers tapering down to snow flurries overnight tonight with temps falling into the lower 30s. As we head into the morning hours on Thursday expect that we are going to see some light flurries in the area.

Also, it does appear some slightly warmer air will try to ride up over the colder air at the surface, this could become a bit more problematic for the early hours on Thursday as patchy light drizzle would be the result of this, but with surface temps just below freezing, untreated surfaces could see some very light glaze.

As we head into the mid morning hours temps should nudge above freezing and flurries and or mixed light patchy drizzle and wet conditions will be the main threat. Highs on Thursday will top in the middle 30s. Thursday night numbers will fall to the upper 20s.

Friday expect partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s. We will stay mostly cloudy for Saturday with highs in the lower 40s with a few isolated showers late in the day on Saturday. Sunday will be slightly cooler in the lower 40s.

Monday Winter starts before daybreak with the warmest day of the extended expected with highs in the middle to upper 40s. We will see a bit of a cool down to normal near 40 with partly cloudy skies. We should see a mix of clouds and a warmup next Wednesday with highs in the middle 40s ahead of our next cold front to arrive on Christmas Eve Thursday.

-Dave