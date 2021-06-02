Wet second half of the week ahead of much warmer weather

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Rain showers, low around 60

Today: Rain likely, seasonally cool, high 70

Tonight: Rain showers, low 61

Thursday: Scat’d AM rain showers, PM sact’d storms, high 75

Friday: Few PM pop-ups, high 82

Saturday: Partly cloudy & warmer, 86

Sunday: Mostly sunny & hot, high 88

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Wednesday!

It’s a soggy start start to the day, and wet weather will stick around for the end of the workweek ahead of much warmer temperatures.

Today, rain showers will continue to push in from the south as a warm front lifts toward the area. Temperatures today are starting off on the warm side, in the low to mid 60s and will only climb to a high around 70. This is about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Overnight, rain showers will continue to dominate the forecast. Temperatures will fall down to the low 60s, which is right around normal for this time of year.

Rain showers will continue tomorrow and be paired with a better chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be a few degrees warmer than today and reach the mid 70s.

We’ll see a few leftover showers on Friday and keep our warming trend going. Temerpaturs will be much more seasonal for this time of year starting off around 60 degrees then reaching a high around 80.

High pressure will take charge again by the weekend. This will help to clear out clouds and bring temperatures to the mid 80s on Saturday and near 90 on Sunday.

Have a great day!

-Liz