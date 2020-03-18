Wet period ahead with rain, storms, and wind heading into Spring

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain showers, some rumbles of thunder too, temps steady, low 50

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, warm, rain later, some storms with gusty winds, high 67

Friday: Rain & storms early, breezy with some clearing late, high 67

Saturday: Clearing, colder, high 41

Sunday: Sunshine early, clouds later, high 48

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been another cool day today with temps creeping back up near normal in the lower 50s as more rain and a few storms moving through our area this evening.

We will see more rain for the next several hours with rain showers tapering off after midnight tonight with light showers possible into the early morning hours. Temps will basically stay near 50 through the rest of the night tonight.

On Thursday, we will see mostly cloudy skies in the morning with temps slowly climbing back into the mid to upper 50s by lunch time, with highs climbing into the upper 60s late in the day with rain, some heavy at times returning.

Ahead of the cold front, we will see the chance of a few stray thunderstorms as well, some of which could produce strong gusty winds. The threat is very low, but still exists later on Thursday into Thursday night.

Temps will remain in record range Thursday night/Friday morning, and we will have a chance of storms ahead of the cold front on Friday morning. We will see that chance of storms followed by cooler air and breezy conditions, which could drop temps into the 40s before sunset on Friday.

Saturday will start so much colder with lows in the middle to upper 20s with clearing skies, we will climb only back to the lower 40s. Sunday will see mostly sunny skies early, and clouds later with highs in the upper 40s.

Early next week a chance of rain showers will return for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday with highs near normal on Monday, and back in the upper 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

-Dave