Wet pattern setting up for the early part of August

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Sct’d showers, few rumbles, low 68

Friday: Few isolated showers early & south, mixed clouds, high 84

Saturday: Mainly cloudy, rain & storms likely, high 84

Sunday: Sct’d storms, high 81

Monday: Sunshine early, storms later in the day, high 83

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

A weak front is slowly moving through the state along with disturbed weather to our south has put rain showers in much of our area, especially south of I-70, with a few storms near the Ohio River. This has kept high temps near 80 this afternoon and will continue to keep rain in our area overnight.

We will see showers and a few rumbles of thunder in our are overnight with low temps falling into the upper 60s. We will see this system pushing into the southern part of the state on Friday. This will keep a few showers in the southern part of the state mainly in the morning on Friday with some drier air moving in during the day. Mixed clouds later with highs in the middle 80s.

Saturday our next weather system will move north quickly, and bring in rain showers, a few storms, and a wetter and cooler start to the weekend. Highs on Saturday will top only in the lower 80s with rain on and off during the day with a few storms.

Saturday night and into Sunday we will see a chance of storms and rain again with highs again in the lower 80s. Rain chances will end Sunday night with lows near normal in the middle 80s. We will get some sunshine early on Monday with rain showers and storms moving back in later on Monday.

This chance of storms will remain Monday night into Tuesday with the front pushing through. Highs on Tuesday will only top in the lower 80s with a chance of pop-ups. Wednesday we will see slowly clearing skies with highs in the lower 80s. More sunshine will be enjoyed on Thursday with highs in the middle 80s.

-Dave