Wet morning, chance of thundershowers, a cooler day

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST



Today: Showers, chance of storms. High 78

Tonight: Chance of showers, clearing and cooler. Low 62

Thursday: Clearing skies, warm. High 82

Friday: Mostly sunny, isolated P.M. pop-ups. High 84 (64)

Saturday: Mostly sunny, humid, slight chance of showers. High 86 (66)

FORECAST DISCUSSION

A cold front draped across the I-71 corridor is the focus for showers and a chance of thunderstorms this morning. The front will continue to slowly migrate southeast. Daytime heating and instability will fuel a few strong to severe storms southeast of I-71. There is a marginal risk of gusty winds with those storms. Daytime highs in Central Ohio will be near 80. The normal high is 78.

The front stalls out Wednesday into Thursday. Next warm air from the south lifts back to the north. There will still be the chance of a few showers and storms as the ridge builds from south to north into the Ohio Valley. It will get warmer again with only the slightest chance of any showers or storms heading into the weekend. High temperatures will be back into the mid to upper 80s.

Happy Hump Day!!!

-Bob