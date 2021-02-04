Wet mix tonight, winds and cold ahead of an even colder weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Wet mix to rain, to quick snow showers at end late, windy, low 23

Friday: Cloudy, flurries, breezy, (daytime) high 28

Saturday: Partly cloudy, snow showers overnight, high 27

Sunday: Snow showers before daybreak, high 20

Monday: Mostly cloudy, cold start, snow at night, high 29

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

It has been a rather cloudy, but slightly warmer more seasonal day today. We are watching as our next weather system is moving into our area. This will bring a wet mix of rain showers, wet snow showers, and possibly a very small window for a bit of sleet this evening. As warmer air starts to mix in, this should push a fair amount of this precip back to rain.

Before midnight temps will waffle around from the middle to upper 30s late afternoon to the mid to lower 30s as the precip start, but then as the warmer air moves in, numbers will climb back to the mid to upper 30s late this evening. After midnight the winds will shift around to the west and we will start to see colder air winning out.

This will be the moisture will be pushed east, and will see it ending overnight with a thin line of snow showers on the back edge. Most of the activity should be done well before midnight, but it will become breezy to windy at times overnight. We will start to see a west wind during the day on Friday with scattered flurries possible.

Highs on Friday will officially be at midnight in the mid 30s, but we will see daytime highs only in the upper 20s. Wind chills will climb from the single digits to the teens during the day. Expect a weak bit of energy Friday overnight in the south/southeast with some scattered snow showers near the Hocking Hills.

Saturday expect partly cloudy skies, but cool conditions with highs in the upper 20s. Saturday overnight into early Sunday, the next cold front will push in and this will drop our temps to the single digits to lower teens in the morning. The highs will push to near 20 with some sunshine on Sunday, but winds will keep the wind chills will stay in the single digits all day.

Sunday night temps will be cold, and will rival the coldest readings in a couple years. It does appear that the core of the coldest air will stay a little further north and initially expected. I think we will not have any complaints about that as it means we will see more temps in the upper single digits to near 10 to start Monday.

However, with a breeze Monday morning, we will have wind chills into the single digits on Monday morning, but those numbers will quickly increase on Monday with our next system approaching. By Monday night temps will push near 30, and will have snow showers coming in at night.

Tuesday expect more snow showers and highs in the upper 20s. We will stay cool for next Wednesday with highs in the middle 20s. I expect that some flurries will stay around on Wednesday but should exit for next Thursday as colder and drier air returns.

Thursday morning lows will be cold again in the single digits to lower teens, highs only in the lower 20s with partly cloudy skies.

-Dave