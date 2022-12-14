QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Rain showers on and off, high 45

Tonight: Rain continues, low 42

Thursday: Rainy, breezy, falling temps late, high 51

Friday: Few flurries, sprinkles possible, high 40

Saturday: Few flurries, rather cloudy, high 34

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

Wet weather is on the way today and tomorrow ahead of a much colder weekend.

A system is building in to the west Creating blizzard conditions in the Northern Plains and severe storms in Gulf states like Louisiana and Mississippi. While the threat for severe weather will stay well to our south, the same system will push in showers today. With temperatures climbing into the lower 40s, we will see a chilly rain as opposed to snow or ice.

Overnight as a warm front lifts through the area, temperatures will stay stead in the mid 50s as rain picks up. Temperatures will continue to climb to around 50 degrees by noon on Friday, then fall slowly through the afternoon and evening. Rain showers will also start to taper off Thursday evening.

Friday and Saturday, we’ll see a few flurries, but little to no measurable snow. Temperatures will also be drastically colder. Highs on Friday will reach around 40 degrees, then over the weekend, we’ll wake up to lows in the mid 20s and highs only climbing to around freezing.

Colder weather will hang around into the start of next week as well.

Have a great day!

-Liz