Wet end to the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Sunday: Rain showers, high 74

Tonight: Clouds and showers, low 59

Monday: Showers end early, then clearing clouds, high 68

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 69

Wednesday: Sunny and mild, high 70

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 74

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

Today, will wake up to clouds in a few very light showers and warmer temperatures. Thanks the cloud cover, it’s also a pretty warm and mild start to the day with early morning lows in the 60s.

Thanks to the cloud cover this afternoon, we will only hit a high in the 70s. As we had into the afternoon, the cold front will move in giving us a better and better chance for showers. South and east of 71, we will have enough heat from the day to stir up a little more instability and could even see a isolated thunderstorm. Overall though, just expect a wet and cloudy day.

Heading into the work week, we will start off with a few morning showers on Monday. Thanks to the rain and a northerly shift in the wind, high temperatures will only hit the mid 60s, which is about 5° below normal.

High-pressure will start to build into the area toward Tuesday. This means we are going to clear out the clouds giving us cool mornings and mild afternoons.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, will wake up to a low in the mid 40s and top off near 70°. We’ll see if you more clouds during the day on Thursday as warning trend continues and high temperatures hit the mid 70s.

Friday, another front will move across the area giving us more rain and potentially wet weather for football Friday night.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

-Liz