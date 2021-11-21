Forecast:

This morning: Rain showers. Low 40

Today: Rainy, cool. High 45

Tonight: Showers ending, decreasing clouds. Low 30

Monday: Clouds clearing, breezy and chilly. High 37

Tuesday: Chilly sunshine. High 39

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, milder. High 48

Thanksgiving: Rain, cool. High 47

Friday: Partly sunny, brisk, colder, flurries. High 37

Forecast Discussion:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

It’s a wet start to the day ahead of a much colder start to the workweek.

Rain showers are moving in from the west, and with temperatures starting off near 40 degrees, it is just rain and not snow that we will be seeing. Temperatures will struggle to climb to the mid 40s this afternoon as rain becomes more widespread.

These showers are ahead of a cold front that will move through tonight. This evening ahead of the front, showers will start to thin out, then colder, drier air will move in.

By Monday morning, clouds will start thinning out and temperatures will fall to around 30 degrees. Even with the addition of Sunshine to start the week, temperatures will struggle to even hit the mid to upper 30s thanks to a breeze out of the north.

High pressure will move in for the first half of the week and help to keep us dry and sunny Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll see a warming trend these days as well as temperatures climb to a high around 40 on Tuesday, then 50 on Wednesday.

Another cold front will move through on Thanksgiving, which will give us another change for rain. As temperatures drop Thursday night into Friday morning, we’ll see a chance for a rain and snow mix.

Have a great day!

-Liz