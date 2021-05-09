Wet end to the weekend ahead of more cool temps for the workweek

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Rain, low 40-45

Mother’s Day: Rain likely, breezy at times, with a few rumbles, high 58

Tonight: Rain showers, low 40

Monday: Partly sunny, cool, high 60

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 61

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 64

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Mother’s Day!

It’s a wet end to the weekend ahead of more below normal temperatures for the workweek.

A warm front started to lift into the area bringing back rain showers. While we could see a few breaks in the showers this morning, most of the day will be rainy and chilly.

Early morning low temperatures are in the 40s, then only rebound to a highs around 60, which is 10-15 degrees below normal for t his time of year. Even with the cooler air in place, the chance for thunderstorms will increase through the afternoon and evening as an area of low pressure moves in behind the warm front. The primary threats with afternoon thunderstorms will be pockets of heavy rain and a strong wind.

An associated cold front will sweep through late Sunday night and bring an end to the rain. Rainfall totals though from the event will be around 1-2″.

It’ll be a dry start to the week. We’ll wake up to clouds and lows in the mid 40s on Monday. Temperatures will only be a couple degrees warmer in the afternoon than they will be this weekend and top off around 60 degrees.

High pressure will take charge again on Tuesday and Wednesday. This will help to keep us dry and add back in sunshine. Even with the sunshine though, we’ll just see a slow warming trend with highs climbing to the low to mid 60s, which is still about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Have a great weekend!

Have a great day!

-Liz