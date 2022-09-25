QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Rain showers, some t-storms low 59

Today: Scattered showers, few rumbles, high 73

Tonight: Chance for showers, low 53

Monday: Mixed clouds, isolated late shower, high 67

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, few showers late, high 62

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cool, high 61

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 64

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

More showers and thunderstorms are on the way today ahead of a much cooler workweek.

As a cold front moves through the area this morning, it will help trigger showers and thunderstorms. Behind the front, we’ll see some afternoon breaks in the rain and even a couple of peaks of sunshine. This will help to boost temperatures into the low to mid 70s, which is right around where temperatures maxed out yesterday. Later this afternoon and evening, wrap around moisture will trigger another chance for showers.

Tonight, showers will wrap up, and clouds will gradually clear. Temperatures will fall down to the low to mid 50s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

We’ll continue to see clearing clouds and breezy conditions on Monday. Temperatures will be on the cool side and only reach a high in the mid 60s.

Another cold front will move through early Monday, and aid in bringing in much cooler temperatures. The rest of the week will feature early morning lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s. Temperatures will be a little more seasonal by the weekend with a low near 50 and high around 70 on Saturday.

Have a great day!

-Liz