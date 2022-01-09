QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Rain, low around 40

Today: Rainy morning, afternoon clearing, falling temps late, high 40

Tonight: Decreasing clouds, cold, low 17

Monday: Partly sunny, high 24

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 26

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, high 41

Thursday: Partly sunny, warmer, high 43

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

It’s a wet end to the weekend ahead of a cold, but dry start start to the workweek.

Light to moderate rainfall will continue this morning ahead of a cold front. Temperatures will stay around 40 degrees ahead of the front, then drop to the 30s this afternoon as colder, drier air filters in behind a cold front.

Tonight, clearing clouds and a northwest breeze will quickly drop temperatures into the teens, which is about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year.

After a cold start to Monday morning, clouds and a westerly breeze will limit temperatures to the mid 20s, which is more than 10 degrees below average. High pressure will build in Monday night an Tuesday, helping to clear clouds. Despite the sunshine, Tuesday will be another cold day. Temperatures will start out around 10 degrees, then only reach a high in the mid 20.

Temperatures will be more comfortable for the second half of the week, and reach highs either side of 40 degrees. The next chance for showers moves in Friday night and Saturday.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

-Liz