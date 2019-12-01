Wet end to the holiday weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Sunday: Early showers, midday drying and breezy, rain late with falling afternoon temps, high 53

Tonight: Rain changing to a mix of rain and snow showers, low 34

Monday: AM showers possible, then mostly cloudy, high 39

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cool, high 40

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high 44

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 48

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

As a cold front moves out of the area, we’ll see some left over rain showers early this morning. Then, as the showers wrap up we will start to see clouds have a break as well this afternoon. This will help temperatures to jump back up in the 50s.

Rain showers will pick up again this afternoon, followed by dropping temperatures.

Overnight, showers will continue. We’ll start off with just rain, then see rain change over to snow closer to 10 p.m.

We could see a few light flurries carry into Monday morning with lows in the low to mid 30.

Monday afternoon with be cold and cloudy with a high only reaching near 40 degrees, which is about 5 below normal for this time of year.

Have a great day!

-Liz