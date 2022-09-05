QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Showers & t-storms, low 68

Labor Day: Chance showers & t-storms, high 79

Tonight: Rain showers, some t-storms, low 68

Tuesday: Clouds, showers & t-storms, high 80

Wednesday: Partly sunny, chance for afternoon shower, high 81

Thursday: Clearing, seasonal, high 82

Friday: Mostly sunny, warmer, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Labor Day!

More rain is on the way as we wrap up the holiday weekend and head into the workweek.

Because of the threat for heavy rain, flood watches are in effect for the area until 11 p.m. evening. If you come across a flooded road, remember the saying “turn around, don’t drown!” Instead of trying to cross it, it is always the safe option to turn around and find another route.

Like yesterday, it won’t be a steady downpour, but the chance for rain & storms will continue on and off through the day. Our primary threat with thunderstorms will be heavy rain and multiple strikes of lightning.

We’ll be stuck in a similar pattern of rain showers and an increasing chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon Tuesday and Wednesday.

We’ll see a break in the rain Thursday and Friday as temperatures climb to the low to mid 80s. But, the dry weather won’t last long. The next chance for rain and storms will move in this weekend.

Have a great day!

-Liz