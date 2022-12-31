QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Rain showers, heavy at times, low around 50

New Year’s Eve: Rain showers, evening clearing, high 53

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 39

New Year’s Day: Partly sunny, mild, high 53

Monday: Mainly cloudy, rain late, high 58

Tuesday: Rain showers, warm, high 64

Wednesday: Morning showers, then mostly cloudy, high 53

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good evening and happy Saturday!

It’s a soggy end to 2022 ahead of a warmer than normal start to 2023.

As an area of low pressure moves in from the southwest, we’ll see moderate to heavy rainfall through the morning and early afternoon. Temperatures will stay nearly steady in the 50s, which is about 15 degrees warmer than normal highs for this time of year.

Rain showers will start to taper off this afternoon and we’ll be left behind with a mostly cloudy night. Temperatures will fall to the lower 40s by midnight and bottom out in the upper 30s, which is still about 15 degrees warmer than normal lows.

Mostly cloudy, but dry weather will stick around for the start of the new year. Highs will gain climb to the low to mid 50s on Sunday, then a southerly breeze helps to boost temperatures to the upper 50s on Monday.

The southerly breeze will increase Monday night and Tuesday as another system moves in. This will not only increase temperatures, but will bring in the next chance for rain. Highs on Tuesday will climb to the mid 60s, which puts us in record territory. The record to beat in Columbus on January 3 is 64 degrease set in 1950.

Showers will start to taper off on Wednesday and will be followed by a cooling trend. Temperatures will be much more seasonal by the end of the week with a low in the 20s and high in the upper 30s on Friday.

Enjoy your weekend!

-Liz