Wet end to 2020, wet & warm start to the new year.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, some clearing late, low 22

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies, cool day, high 35

Wednesday: Clouds increase, rain late, high 48

Thursday: Rainy day, weak front, high 42

Friday: Rain likely, high 55

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been a cool and cloudy day with temps that are falling back to around freezing. Wind chills will remain in the lower 20s. After midnight the skies will start clear out, and we will see the winds relaxing as the temps start to fall. Expect numbers to fall into the lower 20s by daybreak with wind chills falling into the upper teens.

Tuesday expect some sunshine with temps pushing to around freezing by lunch with afternoon highs in the middle 30s with some sunshine. Expect clouds to return late in the day on Tuesday with lows only to drop to around 30 by daybreak on Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will see the clouds increase with highs surging into the upper 40s with rain late in the day on Wednesday. Wednesday night we will have rain early with a weak cold front pushing through overnight. This will allow our temps to fall into the upper 30s Thursday morning.

We will be between systems Thursday with rain showers expected and highs in the lower 40s. We will see a warm front push up Thursday night and into Friday ahead of a low. This will bring up much warmer temps for Friday with highs in the middle 50s.

The low will push northeast and will drag a weak cold front behind it for the weekend. We will remain rather cloudy on Saturday with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We will see the skies break a bit for the 2nd half of the weekend with highs in the upper 30s on Sunday.

Monday should be a bit warmer with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 40s.

-Dave